National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$113.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.95.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$102.74 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.87.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6924528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total transaction of C$1,120,529.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,087.71. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total value of C$1,120,529.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,087.71. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

