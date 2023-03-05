National Bankshares Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$13.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFI. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.29.

NFI Group Price Performance

TSE NFI opened at C$9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The company has a market cap of C$759.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.34 and a 1 year high of C$19.38.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

