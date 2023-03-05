National Bankshares Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$139.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$138.08.

TSE DOO opened at C$116.50 on Thursday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$120.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$111.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.89. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.57.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 13.6821346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 7.40%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

