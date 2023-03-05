National Bankshares Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$9.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$8.57 and a one year high of C$13.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.66.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

