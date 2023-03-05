Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in February

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 million, a P/E ratio of 187.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 2,667.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

