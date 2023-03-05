Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.67% of Newell Brands worth $785,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after buying an additional 1,385,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after buying an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 940,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.53 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

