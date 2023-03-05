Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Nickel Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NICMF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Nickel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.
About Nickel Industries
