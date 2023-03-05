Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NICMF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Nickel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

