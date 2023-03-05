Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203.60 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 203.40 ($2.45). 319,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 479,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.45).

Ninety One Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 196.30. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

