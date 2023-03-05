Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after buying an additional 160,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

