Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 671,052 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 554,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NOG. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

