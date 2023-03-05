NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $95.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
NovoCure Stock Performance
Shares of NVCR stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure
In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,689 shares of company stock valued at $24,514,651 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of NovoCure
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
