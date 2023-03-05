Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $22,163,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

