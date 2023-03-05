Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Critical Review

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $2.07 million 61.64 -$32.68 million N/A N/A Delcath Systems $3.56 million 13.52 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -1.26

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delcath Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

11.5% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nyxoah and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 2 0 2.67 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nyxoah currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 261.86%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Summary

Nyxoah beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

