Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.78% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $813,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 453,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.