Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.78% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $813,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 453,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

