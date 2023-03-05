Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $27,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

