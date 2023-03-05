OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in OneSpan by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Stories

