Oppenheimer Weighs in on Frontdoor, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Frontdoor Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading

