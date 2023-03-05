PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 40,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 4,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
PARK24 Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.
About PARK24
Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PARK24 (PKCOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.