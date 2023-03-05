Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.92. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

