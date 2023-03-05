PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 666.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 3.0 %

PayPal stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

