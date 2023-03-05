Peel Hunt Lowers Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.27) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 820 ($9.90) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Travis Perkins from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,044.00.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPRKY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

