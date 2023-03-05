Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $84.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 530.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 24.1% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $20,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

