Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Leslie T. Thornton Sells 16,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $915.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

