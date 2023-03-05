Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.