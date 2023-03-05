Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.61. Permian Resources shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 1,577,024 shares.

Specifically, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

