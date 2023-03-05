PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $17.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PG&E Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PG&E by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

