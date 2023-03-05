Piper Sandler Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $212.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.55.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.17. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

