Piper Sandler Cuts Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $120.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.17.

NYSE IIPR opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $211.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

