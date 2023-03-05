Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $67,000 in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Playtika by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playtika Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

