Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.43.

POW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$36.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$29.76 and a 1 year high of C$39.71.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.