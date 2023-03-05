Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $101.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $99.08 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

