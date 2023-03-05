PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,475,600.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $2,475,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,345,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,172,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

