Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,122.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Puma from GBX 3,620 ($43.68) to GBX 3,180 ($38.37) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Puma has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

