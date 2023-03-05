Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Trading Down 5.5%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Pushpay Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

About Pushpay

(Get Rating)

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.