Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.61. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

