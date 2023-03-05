Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $865.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

