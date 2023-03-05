Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

