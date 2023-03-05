Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Aecon Group Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARE. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.80.

ARE opened at C$12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

