Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for ImmunoGen, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.94. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

