Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Raised by Desjardins (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.45.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$130.71 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$113.73 and a 1 year high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.68.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.