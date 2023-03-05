Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.