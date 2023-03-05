Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IPAR opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $140.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,063 shares of company stock worth $5,476,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.