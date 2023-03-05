Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by Desjardins (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 55,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.