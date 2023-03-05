Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by Desjardins (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 55,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
