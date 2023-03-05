Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNS. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.22.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$94.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

