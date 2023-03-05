Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Wendy’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

