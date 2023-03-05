Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $18.11 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.