Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Cut by Oppenheimer

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $30.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $30.74. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $127.22 per share.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,497.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,455.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,373.53. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Natixis raised its position in AutoZone by 740.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.