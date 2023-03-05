Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.45. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

