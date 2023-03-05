Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Lifted by Analyst

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.41.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

