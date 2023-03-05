Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.28). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.10) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

RGNX stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

